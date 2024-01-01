York back to winning ways as Gateshead falter in play-off race

York ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions in style with a 2-0 victory against promotion hopefuls Gateshead.

Will Davies gave York the lead after just four minutes and goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy kept the home side in front with an excellent close-range save from Marcus Dinanga.

Dinanga was presented with the chance to equalise in first-half stoppage time when Callum Whelan was fouled in the area, but the striker hit his penalty straight down the middle and saw it kept out by the feet of Sykes-Kenworthy.

Dipo Akinyemi, who had been restored to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, sealed the win shortly before the hour mark with his ninth goal of the season following a swift counter-attack.