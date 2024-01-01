Shaun Maloney believes Wigan deserved their point at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney believes Wigan deserved their point at Barnsley

By Press Association
Shaun Maloney believes Wigan deserved their point at play-off hopefuls Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)
Shaun Maloney believes Wigan deserved their point at play-off hopefuls Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)

Wigan head coach Shaun Maloney praised his side’s reaction to going behind after they came from a goal down to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Devante Cole opened the scoring for the Tykes before Jonny Smith curled in an equaliser late on.

Maloney said: “I really liked how we played. We changed our style today because of how good Barnsley are when they press you high.

“It’s one of those games where you go in 1-0 (down) at half-time and there wasn’t actually anything wrong with the game.

“With the chances we created, we shouldn’t be going in 1-0 behind.

“The least we deserved today was a draw, I’m really happy with the performance.”

On his side’s reaction to going behind, Maloney said: “We didn’t really need to change much, we didn’t need to react, we didn’t need to make anything tactically different.

“I was just really pleased with the first half, we just had to be a little bit more aggressive in certain positions.

“We didn’t need to change anything at half-time, we created three or four chances that on another day we should score.”

On Smith’s goal, Maloney said: “Jonny’s deserved it, he’s had to be patient for a couple of months. He had a really difficult injury at the start of the season. He’s got that talent.

“We’ve got good players; we’ve got a good squad. I know it’s a little bit inconsistent at times. Maybe a little bit too inconsistent, but we’ve got a good group.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins was disappointed to not win.

He said: “We’ve not conceded many like that, we’ve maybe scored a couple. We were on the end of a superb strike.

“They were pressing us and ultimately they got the goal, which was a fantastic goal and they pushed us right to the end.

“Frustrating not to get three points. We were ahead and probably looked like we were going to see it out despite not being at our best, but we’ll take the point and recognise that it’s been a really tough four games in 10 days.”

On the amount of points picked up in the last four games, Collins said: “Two points a game is always good. Ten was our aim and I think our Peterborough performance was one of those nights where we got punished quite heavily.

“It kind of summed it up that they (Wigan) scored their goal after we had our best opportunity in a four versus two breakaway and should’ve probably ended with a shot at goal.

“Lots for us to think about but ultimately, I think everyone should be really positive with the batch of last four games and not take the second half performance out of perspective.”