I’m a fighter – Wayne Rooney vows to turn Birmingham around

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney looks frustrated after defeat to Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wayne Rooney is determined to turn things around at struggling Birmingham after a 3-0 defeat against Leeds left his side facing a Championship relegation battle.

Birmingham sit in 20th place in the table but the former Manchester United and England striker is refusing to throw in the towel despite his own team’s fans calling for his sacking after the final whistle at Elland Road.

Asked where the result and the chants left him, Rooney said: “I’m a fighter and I get football fans’ opinions.

“I have to draw on my career, my playing career wasn’t always about success.

“I was in a relegation battle with Everton, I believe in myself.

“We’ve got a very young squad and it’s difficult for the players as well. The second half wasn’t good enough, but we have to keep fighting.”

Rooney will continue to back his players but would like to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

Rooney added: “I think what is clear is we need some players coming in to help the quality of the team and some fresh faces around the building.

“We are working extremely hard to get players in.”

Rooney was disappointed his defenders gave Patrick Bamford too much space for the opening goal.

He said: “It was not the result we wanted. We knew it was going to be a tough game here.

“Until they scored the first goal, I thought we played well. The first goal makes a big difference to the game.

“You can’t leave Bamford free in the six-yard box because he will punish you. After they scored the second, I felt if we got the next goal we could get back in the game.”

Bamford marked his first Leeds start of the season with the opening goal in a victory which ended a run of two successive defeats for Daniel Farke’s side.

Bamford met a Dan James cross from the right with a perfectly timed header before James doubled the home side’s lead in first-half stoppage time and Crysencio Summerville picked his spot for the third midway through the second half.

Birmingham’s best chance came early in the second half, but Juninho Bacuna chipped wide after being set clear from halfway by Siriki Dembele.

Farke said: “When you head into the fourth game in 10 days on the back of back-to-back defeats, the confidence level you could feel was low in the first 20 minutes.

“We needed to dig in and get the opening goal. Then we controlled the game and didn’t allow them to have chances.

“It was a really good performance. A big win today to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet.”

Bamford’s scoring return was also a high point for his boss, who said: “I’m delighted for Patrick. He has had a really difficult time.

“He had a pretty good pre-season then a long-term injury, he was eight weeks out.

“There was a period where he lost his confidence, but I had a good feeling about today from his performances in training.”