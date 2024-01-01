Neil Harris frustrated as Cambridge suffer home defeat to Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris frustrated as Cambridge suffer home defeat to Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Neil Harris’ Cambridge suffered a home defeat on New Year’s Day (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Neil Harris was frustrated and disappointed after Cambridge suffered a 2-0 League One defeat at home to Leyton Orient.

Goals after half-time by Jordan Brown and Daniel Agyei – the latter’s first for the club – secured victory for the O’s at the Abbey Stadium as Richie Wellens’ side made it through their three Christmas games unbeaten and without conceding a goal.

Cambridge suffered their first two losses under Harris in that time, with their other match at Stevenage on Friday postponed.

“I’ve told the players what I thought and left them in no uncertain terms in the changing room,” Harris said.

“In my first four games in charge we’ve been outstanding. We’ve picked up seven points against three of the four top-10 sides.

“Tonight we took a step backwards. The level of performance, individually and collectively was nowhere near what we’ve produced in the first four games.

“The biggest disappointment is a lack of character and strength in the performance.

“I’m not used to my teams being out-competed at times. I don’t like it. I won’t accept it and I certainly won’t accept it here at the Abbey.

“At times we looked a little bit vulnerable, which I’d seen in games I’d watched earlier in the season.

“We know we need to eradicate that quickly. But I’m not going to bemoan the group too much because the first month has been really impressive.

“We gave two really poor goals away, really soft goals. I don’t want to talk about individual mistakes. All I said to the group is ‘individually and collectively we have to be strong and what we can’t do is make repetitive mistakes’.”

Wellens praised his Orient side’s dominance after the break, when the two goals arrived.

“That 25-minute spell was really, really good,” said Wellens.

“Defensively (we were) very solid all game, I can’t remember really conceding a chance to a team that are difficult to beat here and we could have had a couple more goals.

“The supporters can see straight away what a threat he (Agyei) carries. We’ve signed him because he can play right, left and centre-forward.

“He’ll grow in confidence, it’s his first goal in months because he’s been out injured.

“He can take a lot from that game in terms of confidence from his goal but a lot from it physically. We are a hard team to play up front for.

“What I ask of them sets up the rest of the team and if the strikers don’t do it, it has a knock-on effect for the rest of our team.

“Our back four are not being overworked all the time. That was a massive benchmark of us last year and it’s non-negotiable.”