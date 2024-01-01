Leam Richardson praises resilient Rotherham after draw at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson praises resilient Rotherham after draw at Blackburn

By Press Association
Manager Leam Richardson praised his Rotherham side after drawing at Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manager Leam Richardson praised his Rotherham side after drawing at Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manager Leam Richardson praised Rotherham’s mindset after they fought back to claim a vital 2-2 draw at Blackburn.

The Championship’s bottom club went into the game with two draws and six goals on the road all season and Arnor Sigurdsson’s stabbed finish in the eighth minute put them on the back foot.

Sean Morrison’s close-range effort restored parity before the break, only for Sammie Szmodics to roll in his 16th of the season less than 40 seconds after the restart.

But Tom Eaves powered in a low header late on to secure a resilient point.

Rotherham have picked up points in three of Richardson’s six games in charge and he saluted his team’s effort.

He said: “I thought we started both halves unlike ourselves and were punished. Very respectful of Blackburn. They’ve got some good players, been together for a while and quite fluent in what they’re doing.

“But for the level of effort and endeavour in what we are trying to do with the bodies – I don’t think there will be another team in the country who’ve used less bodies than us over the Christmas period – it’s commendable to the players so they take the credit for this period. Take the point and move on.

“They didn’t give up. The game got stretched, possibly doing the wrong thing for the right reasons at times, but we tried to take control of the game. The subs helped us. To go behind at any stage is difficult so to have the mindset to come back into the game and possibly go and get more from it is pleasing.”

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted his team needed a two-goal lead after watching his side drift from the play-offs with a run of one point over the festive period.

He said: “With the performance we probably deserved more. We knew we were playing a team fighting against relegation.

“We knew what they were good at, second balls, chaos moments, set plays, crosses into the box and defending in a low block which they did really well so I was impressed with the amount of chances we were able to create.

“This team probably needs a 2-0 lead when you’re playing against teams good at set plays. The goals we gave away on set plays, we should have done better.

“The second goal, we should also have done better. First of all preventing the cross where we had two against one at the side and two against one in the box where we are losing that dual.

“But I think the amount of chances was a lot. I think the goalkeeper of the opponent was probably the best player. He was excellent.”