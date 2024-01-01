New boss Charlie Adam hails Fleetwood bravery despite defeat

New Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam was full of praise for his side, despite seeing them lose 3-1 at Shrewsbury in his first game in charge.

Adam is the third manager in the Fleetwood hot seat this season after succeeding Lee Johnson, with Monday’s defeat leaving them bottom of the table.

Shrewsbury got the first goal in the ninth minute after Nohan Kenneh scored from an Elliott Bennett corner.

Chey Dunkley scored the second from another Bennett corner just before half-time.

Jordan Shipley smashed home the third for the Shrews from a Tunmise Sobowale cross just before the hour mark before Fleetwood pulled one back in the 66th minute through Nathan Rooney.

Adam said: “I’m really proud to get the opportunity to become the manager of the football club.

“It has been a tough 48 hours really in turnover and one session with the players, but I have seen enough in that 90 minutes to show that there were some real positives.

“We just never seemed to get to grips with the set-plays, but that is something we will work on and get better.

“I said to the lads in there, even though we lost 3-1, I am delighted we kept going until the end. They were brave and wanted to play.

“We have only worked out of possession. We have not touched on anything in possession yet and I still thought at times we caused them problems and some good performances from the lads.

“Shaun Rooney coming back in was exceptional and the standards day to day for him to really drive the team were brilliant.

“It’s important that we stick together and everybody becomes aligned in what we want and it will take time, but we have to win football matches.”

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “We have got three points today and, if I’m being picky, we should keep a clean sheet.

“The third goal that we scored today was excellent. We got into their half and there were numerous passes. It was a fantastic ball in from Tunmise, who was really good today, and Jordan Shipley, with that calmness, put it into the back of the net.

“We looked a threat today from set-plays. We changed our set-up because we conceded four goals in the last four games and it was costing us points.

“We were far better with the ball and, when we got those big moments, we took them.”