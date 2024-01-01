New boss Charlie Adam hails Fleetwood bravery despite defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New boss Charlie Adam hails Fleetwood bravery despite defeat

By Press Association
Charlie Adam’s first game as Fleetwood boss ended in defeat (Mike Egerton/PA).
New Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam was full of praise for his side, despite seeing them lose 3-1 at Shrewsbury in his first game in charge.

Adam is the third manager in the Fleetwood hot seat this season after succeeding Lee Johnson, with Monday’s defeat leaving them bottom of the table.

Shrewsbury got the first goal in the ninth minute after Nohan Kenneh scored from an Elliott Bennett corner.

Chey Dunkley scored the second from another Bennett corner just before half-time.

Jordan Shipley smashed home the third for the Shrews from a Tunmise Sobowale cross just before the hour mark before Fleetwood pulled one back in the 66th minute through Nathan Rooney.

Adam said: “I’m really proud to get the opportunity to become the manager of the football club.

“It has been a tough 48 hours really in turnover and one session with the players, but I have seen enough in that 90 minutes to show that there were some real positives.

“We just never seemed to get to grips with the set-plays, but that is something we will work on and get better.

“I said to the lads in there, even though we lost 3-1, I am delighted we kept going until the end. They were brave and wanted to play.

“We have only worked out of possession. We have not touched on anything in possession yet and I still thought at times we caused them problems and some good performances from the lads.

“Shaun Rooney coming back in was exceptional and the standards day to day for him to really drive the team were brilliant.

“It’s important that we stick together and everybody becomes aligned in what we want and it will take time, but we have to win football matches.”

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “We have got three points today and, if I’m being picky, we should keep a clean sheet.

“The third goal that we scored today was excellent. We got into their half and there were numerous passes. It was a fantastic ball in from Tunmise, who was really good today, and Jordan Shipley, with that calmness, put it into the back of the net.

“We looked a threat today from set-plays. We changed our set-up because we conceded four goals in the last four games and it was costing us points.

“We were far better with the ball and, when we got those big moments, we took them.”