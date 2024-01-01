Ged Brannan salutes Morecambe’s effort in late draw at home to Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ged Brannan salutes Morecambe’s effort in late draw at home to Harrogate

By Press Association
Ged Brannan was delighted with Morecambe’s effort against Harrogate (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was full of praise for his side as they twice came from behind to earn a point against Harrogate at the Mazuma Stadium.

Jacob Bedeau sealed the point with a stoppage-time header after a late goal from George Thomson looked to have given the visitors another excellent away win.

Harrogate took the lead in the 44th minute when a Matty Foulds cross was only half-cleared by the Morecambe defence and Jack Muldoon was well placed to score from close range.

After a slow first period, Morecambe hit back after 57 minutes when Jordan Slew beat James Belshaw with a superb low strike from the edge of the area.

The home side then looked the more threatening, but were undone on the break when George Thomson curled an effort past Adam Smith from 20 yards.

The Shrimps hit back again and levelled in the second minute of stoppage time when Eli King’s far-post corner was headed back into the danger area for Bedeau to score from close range.

There was late drama when Muldoon hit the crossbar five minutes later, but both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Morecambe boss Brannan said: “You could see the lads were dead on their feet at the end and that was because they had given us everything which is all I can ask for.

“They could have let their heads drop after we lost three players to injury during the first half and going 2-1 down so late in the game, but they kept going right to the death and fully deserved to get the equaliser.

“Not much is going our way at the moment on or off the field, but when your team runs 13 kilometres a game, like most of our lads did today, you know that things will turn for us.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said his side were disappointed not to hang on for a seventh away win of the season.

He said: “When you concede so late it is disappointing, especially as we had taken the lead so late in the game, but it is still a valuable point for us and fair play to them for showing their gritty side and coming back twice to keep going to the death.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half especially. We kept the ball really well and although it didn’t manifest itself into goals, there were a lot of positives and I come away proud of the lads’ performance and their creativity.”