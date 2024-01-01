Ruben Selles says Reading exiting League One drop zone only a ‘small step’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruben Selles says Reading exiting League One drop zone only a ‘small step’

By Press Association
Ruben Selles has steered Reading out of the drop zone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ruben Selles has steered Reading out of the drop zone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Ruben Selles admitted that his side have taken only a “small step” as their 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Exeter lifted them out of the League One drop zone.

Harvey Knibbs gave Reading an early lead and, after Zak Jules had levelled for Exeter, City defender Alex Hartridge nodded into his own net to restore the home lead.

Dione Rankine made it 2-2 in the 68th minute but Femi Azeez rifled in what proved to be the winner nine minutes later to lift Reading out of the bottom four – above Exeter on goal difference – for the first time since September.

“It has been a long period [in the relegation zone] and there has been a lot of talk about us and around us,” Selles said.

“It took us time to find a way to compete and win football matches.

“It is just one small step today. It is more in the mind now and we know that the job is not done.

“We still know that we need to win a lot of football matches if we want to stay in this league for next season.

“At least with our situation, there is a little bit of fresh air now.

“We know that it wasn’t a perfect game from us today. We conceded a couple of goals and we should have done better in those situations.

“But we showed character and competitiveness and it was good to score three goals in front of our fans.

“I am very happy. The team is investing a lot and finally we are getting some results.”

Exeter have now slipped from top of the table in mid-September into the bottom four.

“I think that we gave away bad goals at bad times,” City manager Gary Caldwell said. “I don’t think that the overall performance was bad.

“But if you concede three goals away from home in the way we did, then you give yourselves a really difficult task to win the game.

“We scored two goals ourselves, which we’ve not done for a while, and that was pleasing. And we created other opportunities.

“But the goals that we gave away were really disappointing. It was just down to pure individual errors.

“Some of our play was very good but maybe we could have played longer in the game earlier when Reading were pressing.

“We didn’t recognise where the space was but, when we did, we caused them problems by playing in behind.

“Some of our possession was good but, when we lost the ball, we looked really poor defensively.

“Being in the relegation zone is not a thing that I’m overly concerned about. There’s a long way to go.”