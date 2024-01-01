Troy Deeney hopes Wimbledon draw can move Forest Green momentum

Troy Deeney hailed a “dominant” and “imposing” performance after seeing his Forest Green side battle to a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon.

Matty Stevens’ headed opener was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi’s close-range finish in an action-packed first-half.

Rovers’ threat on the counter-attack was notable and Deeney was pleased with his team’s determination to get a point.

“We dominated and physically we were a lot more imposing,” said Deeney. “We were good value for a win but it’s a momentum mover again.

“Fans will be leaving happy feeling like the lads have given everything. Other than the goal which was falling back into old habits – it was too easy on our part.”

Rovers made the perfect start after four minutes when Kyle McAllister drifted an inviting cross for Stevens who glanced into the bottom corner.

AFC Wimbledon levelled soon after when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans found Al-Hamadi who rounded goalkeeper Luke Daniels and finished into the open net.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “It’s a good point. It was really tough conditions out there, there probably wasn’t loads of quality but the conditions didn’t help and it was fairly even on the balance of play.

“It’s the worst I’ve known the schedule of fixtures, it’s a bit crazy. I’ve asked a lot of my players as I haven’t made wholesale changes because we’ve been playing well.”

Forest Green have been linked with a move for Sutton’s Harry Smith and Deeney admitted he was a fan of the striker.

“I think he’s a very good player,” he said. “He would offer a completely different skill-set to what we currently have but we have to be respectful that he’s at Sutton now.”