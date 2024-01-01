Ian Evatt disappointed Bolton could not beat Burton by bigger margin

Ian Evatt believed in-form Bolton deserved a more comprehensive win after Wanderers’ fourth victory in 10 days was settled by a Jasper Moon own goal as they claimed a 1-0 League One win over Burton.

The Trotters squandered a plethora of chances to make life more comfortable.

But manager Evatt remained pleased with his team’s latest success to keep the pressure on leaders, Portsmouth.

“The scoreline makes it look as if the game was tighter than it actually was,” he said. “However, as 1-0’s go, that is as dominant as you will see.

“It is frustrating we didn’t add to our tally. It felt like we lacked a bit of zest but that’s understandable after four days in a busy period.

“I know as an ex-player how difficult it is to win these four Christmas games. There won’t be many teams in the whole pyramid who have done that.

“The first half was a bit of a pantomime with the time wasting. But we could have dealt with that a lot better.

“Everyone was frustrated. It was important we kept our head and stayed calm.

“We had a bit of luck with the goal but hard work puts you where luck will find you. I don’t think anyone will argue we didn’t deserve to win.”

Moon turned a clearance by captain John Brayford past goalkeeper Max Crocombe, whose three first-half saves kept his side in contention.

Albion almost snatched a 48th-minute lead through Bez Lubala before Moon’s misfortune, three minutes later.

After Albion’s first defeat in four games, Burton caretaker boss Gary Mills said: “The application of the boys was immense.

“We came with a game plan and we looked organised and structured. It is just a shame we couldn’t come away with at least a point.”

Despite the loss, Mills remained upbeat but insisted he still did not know how long his role would continue.

But he and his staff have been asked to conduct business now the transfer window has opened.

Of turning the temporary job into something more permanent, Mills added: “It is something I have not thought about.

“The chairman has asked us as a staff to organise and structure a team to go out and represent Burton Albion. Hopefully we are doing that.

“And if the opportunity came up, it is something I would think about.”

Regarding any moves for players this month, he said: “It is something we are working on behind the scenes.

“There will be incomings and outgoings and behind the scenes things are moving along nicely. My phone has not stopped ringing.”