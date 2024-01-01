They don’t know when they’re beaten – Darren Ferguson hails ‘key’ Posh character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
They don’t know when they’re beaten – Darren Ferguson hails ‘key’ Posh character

By Press Association
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saw his side overcome Paul Warne’s Derby in dramatic fashion (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saw his side overcome Paul Warne’s Derby in dramatic fashion (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saluted his team’s character after they twice came from behind to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win at promotion rivals Derby.

Ferguson saw his side level late on and then take all three points with a stoppage-time winner from Ricky-Jade Jones.

Derby had made a sensational start to 2024 with Tom Barkhuizen crossing for James Collins to head in after only 22 seconds, but Peterborough hit back in the ninth minute when Harrison Burrows found the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

The speed and accuracy of Peterborough’s passing was a threat but they wasted chances with Joel Randall squandering the best of them when he fired over in the 50th minute.

That looked to be a pivotal moment when Derby regained the lead on the hour after Hector Kyprianou handled a free-kick and although Collins’ penalty was saved, he headed in the rebound.

But Posh managed to turn the game around with Kwame Poku heading in a Burrows cross in the 84th minute before Jones prodded the ball past Joe Wildsmith in the third minute of added time.

Ferguson said: “The character the boys have shown, it’s the key ingredient to being successful. If you haven’t got that you’ve got no chance and these lads have got it in abundance at the moment.

“You don’t expect to go 1-0 down after 20 seconds, that was such a bad start, but the calmness of the players was bang on, they stuck to the game plan.

“I thought we reacted and responded to going behind very very well, and toward the 50-minute mark I thought we should have been 2-1 or 3-1 up

“We played quick, we played small passes and made them run as much as possible and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win

“I’m so proud, so proud of the youngest team in the league and I think the youngest team throughout all the leagues squad-wise. You saw what they are about today, they are so together and don’t know when they’re beaten.”

Derby had won eight of their previous nine league games but head coach Paul Warne said: “I was pretty proud of the lads really, they gave everything they could physically.

“Peterborough’s front line was an absolute menace, I knew they’d be excellent and I know we took an early lead but then we didn’t touch it for about 10 minutes.

“It was end to end, a bit of a basketball match at times in the second half, we might have scored on the counter a couple of times and then to throw away a point that late on is obviously difficult to take.”