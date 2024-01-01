Paul Simpson hails heart as Carlisle down Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson hails heart as Carlisle down Port Vale

By Press Association
Paul Simpson’s team moved up two places (Tim Markland/PA)
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson praised his side’s character after they left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Port Vale and move off the bottom of League One.

Jon Mellish scored the decisive goal in the third minute of stoppage-time after Jordan Gibson’s penalty in the 80th minute cancelled out Ben Garrity’s opener just after half-time.

Victory ends a nine-match winless run for the Cumbrians and sees them move up two places to 22nd.

“You have to do your own job,” Simpson said. “There’s no point worrying about anybody else.

“We have to do our job and the fact that we’ve won today and the way that we’ve gone about it (is pleasing).

“The character that the players showed was tremendous – they just kept plugging away, kept doing it.”

Carlisle had the better of the first-half chances but were punished for not taking them when Garrity struck in the 49th minute for his ninth league goal of the season.

Gibson brought the hosts level with 10 minutes remaining, sending Connor Ripley the wrong way from the penalty spot after Jack Robinson was fouled in the area.

And the home fans were sent into raptures in the dying moments as Mellish headed home Robinson’s cross to secure all three points.

“In the first-half today, we did more than enough to be going in ahead but we didn’t finish things off,” Simpson added.

“And then when you concede that goal, it’s such a sucker punch that you think, ‘oh here we go again’.

“But again, the supporters – they stuck with us, they kept making the noise. The players responded because they kept playing the football and kept creating chances.

“I’m so pleased for everybody that we’ve managed to get three points.”

Defeat for Vale, which came on the back of a 3-0 win over Blackpool last time out, sees them drop one place to 15th.

Manager Andy Crosby put the loss down to a lack of concentration from his team for the winning goal.

“We don’t get set up right,” he said. “To concede from that situation in the last minute of the game is obviously very disappointing.

“Our retention of the ball throughout the whole game was poor.

“We managed to get ourselves in front just after half-time with another goal from Ben but we struggled in the first-half to try and dominate (Joe) Garner off the first contacts, which meant that we had to do a lot of defending.

“We had to defend our box and you then get yourselves in front and it gives you something to look after.

“But our retention of the ball meant we could never really get up the pitch enough and get our wing-backs higher.

“And then we give a penalty away and we concede from a corner in the 93rd minute.”