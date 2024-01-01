Scott Lindsey happy with Crawley progress after beating former club Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey happy with Crawley progress after beating former club Swindon

By Press Association
Manager Scott Lindsey is happy with Crawley’s progress this season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Manager Scott Lindsey is happy with Crawley's progress this season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey feels his improving side are on course to achieve their targets after matching last season’s tally of 11 league wins with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over his former club Swindon.

Striker Danilo Orsi extended his total for the campaign to 13 with a goal in each half and Jack Roles bagged the other on his full league debut as the Red Devils moved up to 12th and three points outside the play-off places.

Lindsey believes Crawley are making good progress after he saved them from relegation last season and feels they are now “miles away from where we were”.

The 51-year-old, who is coming up for his first year in charge, added: “I have a very good relationship with the fans, owners and the players and enjoy coming into work.

“We’ve come a long way since I’ve been here. We have private aims of where we want to get to and we’re on course so I’m really pleased.”

Victory was particularly sweet for Lindsey, whose side were thrashed 6-0 at Swindon at the end of August, and he felt a change of game plan made all the difference.

He explained: “We played in a different way and used a different tactic.

“We pressed differently for what I felt was needed. We pressed from the middle of the pitch rather than the outside and the players executed it to perfection.”

Swindon manager Michael Flynn confirmed striker Jake Young and attacking midfielder Dan Kemp, who scored their late consolation, will now be returning to parent clubs Bradford and MK Dons respectively.

The pair have stood out while on loan with the Robins, scoring 16 goals apiece, but Flynn is now turning his attention to getting players in.

He said: “One deal is on the brink of going through and there are two or three others in the pipeline. I’m going to be getting players in – it’s my job to improve the squad.”

Swindon, after an encouraging start to the season, have now lost 11 of their last 17 league games and Flynn questioned his players’ desire with the team now having conceded 50 goals.

He said: “The players need to look at this performance and tell me what they think they got out of it.

“We were too open at times, letting players go in the box and letting too many crosses come in too early.

“The players seem to have a lack of desire and understanding of the game at times.

“Even so, we still made some good chances but I’m not going to dress it up – this was not good enough for this club.

“We need new personnel. We need to sign players who have got a better work ethic than we showed today.”