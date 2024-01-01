Matt Bloomfield ‘full of pride’ after dramatic Wycombe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt Bloomfield ‘full of pride’ after dramatic Wycombe win

By Press Association
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield saw his side edge out Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield saw his side edge out Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Matt Bloomfield described himself as a “manager full of pride” after seeing his 10-man Wycombe side hold on for a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers.

It was a much-needed first win in 13 League One games for the Chairboys, but they had to survive the sending-off of midfielder Josh Scowen for a dangerous tackle on Sam Finley and then a late Rovers recovery.

Bloomfield said: “It was incident-packed, wasn’t it?

“We’ve obviously had a testing week, but I’m so proud of the way the boys reacted today, to go and put that performance in at home and give the fans plenty to cheer about.

“The atmosphere under the lights here is always special and I’m a manager full of pride at this moment.

“I actually thought the ref had given a foul in Josh’s favour (for the red card) because Josh got the ball and then there was the collision.

“It was on the blindside, so I couldn’t see, and I saw the blood afterwards and then I genuinely didn’t realise he was going to give a red because I thought the player had put his head down.

“As we all saw, Josh got the ball and played the ball forward, there wasn’t any studs up, so that was surprising for me.”

Wycombe were dominating the game following Ryan Tafazolli’s 29th-minute opener before losing Scowen to a straight red card.

Despite being down to 10 men, the Chairboys doubled their lead when Sam Vokes bundled in from Tafazolli’s knock-down before Luke Leahy seemingly put the game to bed by adding a third.

In an extraordinary finish, however, Chris Martin pulled back two goals for Rovers in stoppage time before Jevani Brown shot just wide with the final kick.

Despite the late fightback, Rovers boss Matt Taylor said: “That’s the most frustrated and disappointed I’ve been in the manner of the performance for 55 minutes of that game.

“I’ve just said to the players, people will think we’re soft physically, but we were soft with the ball, we were soft with our running, we were soft with our mindset, soft with our team spirit.

“We never got any control in that game and then the sending-off happened and we looked like we were in control all of a sudden because we could find an extra pass and move the ball.

“And then, as has been this reoccurring pattern, we make two incredible decisions and don’t see out the danger and don’t defend our box.

“It was a little bit false off the back of the sending-off and we were really disappointed with that first 55 minutes of the game.”