Alan Sheehan wants Swansea management decision this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alan Sheehan wants Swansea management decision this week

By Press Association
Alan Sheehan has held talks with the Swansea hierarchy (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alan Sheehan has held talks with the Swansea hierarchy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan called for the process of appointing a full-time manager to be completed this week in the wake of a 1-0 home win over West Brom.

Sheehan was speaking after seeing his side notch a first win over a top-six team in the Championship since February 2022 – and keep a clean-sheet for the first time in 11 games since November 4.

“I’d say we are closer to a decision on the new manager but at the moment I’m just trying to enjoy this victory,” said Sheehan, who has picked up 11 points from his seven games in temporary charge.

“I’ve had conversations this week but like I keep saying, there is a process to go through and I understand there’s obviously a lot of people interested in the job. It needs to be concluded this week, I’d say.”

A goalless first half in torrential rain at the Swansea.com Stadium gave way to a far more dynamic and free-flowing second period. Liam Cullen’s goal ended a purple patch for the home side, although Josh Tymon also hit the post.

“To get back-to-back home wins and to beat a top-six side builds confidence,” added Sheehan.

“What we saw out there was a team fighting for the badge and working hard together in and out of possession.

“We have had a difficult period – Southampton and Coventry away and then West Brom at home. If we had taken all our chances at the start of the second half the game could have been done.

“There were goals that were just one pass or touch away and we also hit the post. We need to get better at beating the press, although it is a really positive day.”

Defeat on New Year’s Day ruined the festive record of Carlos Corberan’s Baggies, who came into the game on the back of 1-0 home wins over Norwich and Leeds.

“We are disappointed in the result but it is no big disappointment other than that,” said Corberan. “I saw the team compete in the way we have to compete.

“We were better than them in the second half of the first half but then they found a way to compete with their set pieces in the first half of the second half.

“We were better in the second part of the second half but couldn’t score. We had two good chances to score in the first half, of which (Brandon) Thomas-Asante’s was the biggest.”