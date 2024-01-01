Enzo Maresca says he put no pressure on Leicester star Tom Cannon to perform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca says he put no pressure on Leicester star Tom Cannon to perform

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca’s Leicester beat Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca said he put no pressure on Tom Cannon to perform ahead of the Championship leaders’ 4-1 win against Huddersfield.

Cannon scored twice on his full debut for a Leicester side who now have a 10-point lead at the top of the table ahead of Ipswich.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring and added another just after the hour mark, as well as seeing another effort ruled out for offside.

Goals from Leicester captain Ricardo Pereira and Stephy Mavididi completed the scoring for the hosts. Huddersfield captain Michal Helik pulled one back but Maresca’s side were always in control as they stretched their unbeaten record to 10 matches.

Cannon had been out of action until last month due to a stress fracture of the back which Leicester discovered when the player signed in September.

“It hasn’t been easy for Tom, he was two or three months out with the injury, then we’d been winning games with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka,” said Maresca.

“Tom’s had to wait for his chance and, yes he scored two goals. But when you don’t play games, and suddenly you get your chance, everyone is expecting big things.

“But it’s difficult to do those things.

“I told him to ‘just go out there, and don’t think it’s your first time and you need to show people, or me, that you’re good. Because if you’re here, we think you’re good enough. Just enjoy it’.

“It’s not easy, but he gave everything along with the whole team.”

Maresca explained what happened when Cannon signed.

“We bought Tom thinking he was fit. We saw from the medical and saw he had a problem, we didn’t know that,” he said.

“It was strange as he had been playing at Everton. But I knew Tom from his loan spell at Preston last season, and he scored eight goals.

“But even though he was fit, he wouldn’t have played from the start because there are so many good forwards here.”

Cannon says he hopes to emulate Vardy at Leicester, and Maresca says he will learn from the former Golden Boot winner.

“I think if you ask any striker in the world, they would want to learn something from Jamie Vardy,” said the Italian.

“But if Tom’s 50 per cent as good as Jamie, then I’ll be happy.”

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore said Leicester showed why they are promotion favourites.

“We were beaten by the better side on the day, they’re top of the league for a reason – the players can’t feel any disgrace for their performance,” said Moore.

“The second goal was disappointing for me as that took the game away from us.

“At 3-1, we had some wonderful opportunities, if we’d taken them then it might’ve been a different end to the game.

“That’s credit to how we set up and how we go about games.

“From a mental aspect, we have that endeavour not to give up and show commitment. That’s really important and we did get back into the game.

“But when they scored the fourth goal, that was it for the game. But Michal has scored seven goals as a centre-back, but if you ask him, he’d rather have the clean sheets and the wins.

“We feel more now that we are fitter and more robust.”