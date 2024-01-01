Grant McCann says Doncaster won’t get carried away with win over in-form MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grant McCann says Doncaster won’t get carried away with win over in-form MK Dons

By Press Association
Doncaster manager Grant McCann is staying grounded (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Doncaster manager Grant McCann is staying grounded (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Grant McCann insists nobody at Doncaster will be getting too carried away after they put their Christmas struggles behind them in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 win over in-form MK Dons.

Rovers suffered three consecutive chastening defeats over the festive period before stopping the rot with a well-deserved draw at Mansfield.

And first-half goals from Luke Molyneux, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe saw them sweep aside MK Dons for a first league win in six attempts.

But McCann says there is plenty of progress still to be made for Rovers to get their season back on track.

“I don’t think anyone is getting too overjoyed by it,” he said. “It’s a good result against a good MK Dons team that had been unbeaten for nine games in the league before this.

“It’s a nice reward for the hard work that we’ve put in over the last seven or eight days when we’ve had to bounce and rejig after the three disappointing results that we had.

“It’s a tremendous effort to go to Mansfield, who in my opinion are probably the best team in the division, and follow it up against another really good team and get the win.

“I thought we were very good in the first half. We played some really good football and created some great chances. We probably should have been six up rather than 3-0 up at half-time.

“I think we took the performance from Mansfield on into this one and the first half was excellent.”

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson believes the defeat to Doncaster has delivered a stark reminder to his side that nothing will come easy to them in League Two.

The Dons had won their previous four matches and were unbeaten in the league since October prior to the heavy defeat.

“It was a disappointing 45 minutes and we were off our levels,” Williamson said. “We didn’t start well or play forward enough and were punished from two set-pieces and a long ball that we were caught out from.

“I wouldn’t say it was a wake-up call because we know how difficult this league can be, but I was pleased with the second-half performance and reaction, because everyone came out, took responsibility and we had chances to score.

“So, it’s a difficult one to take but there are plenty of positives to take away because I was pleased with the response to the first half and we just have to dust ourselves down and be prepared for the next game.

“We can’t afford too many lessons like that this season but, if we can learn from it, then that will be a positive.”