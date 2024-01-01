Craig Halkett feeling good as Hearts look to cement third place for winter break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Halkett feeling good as Hearts look to cement third place for winter break

By Press Association
Craig Halkett recently returned after long-term injury (Jane Barlow/PA)
Craig Halkett recently returned after long-term injury (Jane Barlow/PA)

Craig Halkett has challenged Hearts to round off a productive festive period by ensuring they head into the winter break in third place in the cinch Premiership.

The Jambos have taken 10 points from their last four matches and have won seven of their last 10 league fixtures to get themselves into a strong position in the battle for a European place.

A victory at bottom-of-the-table Livingston on Tuesday would keep Steven Naismith’s side clear of Kilmarnock and St Mirren in third place.

“We were disappointed not to beat Ross County on Saturday, but the draw has kept the momentum going,” said defender Halkett.

“We want to finish this tough run of games on a high, so it’s a crucial one.

“December’s a really tough month for everyone. We have done brilliantly to get into third and then just to finish off this block with a win would be good.”

Halkett recently returned to action following almost a year out with a knee injury and he admits the break is probably coming at a good time in order for him to get fully fit.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “It has been a long year and myself, the manager and the sports scientists all know it’s going to take a few games to get back up to 100 per cent.

“But right now I am feeling as good as I can be.

“It was always important for me to come back in and play a couple of games before the break. I didn’t want to go into the break not having featured, so it was good to get some minutes under my belt.

“We have another game at Livingston and then I can work hard during the break to come back.”

Halkett joined Hearts from Livingston four and a half years ago and he is surprised to see his former side adrift at the foot of the table.

“Livingston have been in the top league for five or six years now and it was a great achievement every single year they did it,” said Halkett.

“So to see where they are is a bit of a surprise but I still think they’ll have enough to get out of it.

“We’ve spoken about the break for us and the break is probably coming at a good time for them as well.

“They can go away, rest, recover and reset before they come back and I’m sure they’ll do everything they can to stay up.”