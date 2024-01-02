On this day in 2014: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over at Cardiff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed Cardiff manager on this day in 2014.

The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice candidate, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.

He replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed six days earlier after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.

BREAKING: @CardiffCityFC are delighted to confirm the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as first team manager. pic.twitter.com/8tisnayWDu — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 2, 2014

Solskjaer, then aged 40, denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.

“I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson),” he said. “He has wished me all the best and given me some good advice as he always does.

“When you worked for him you could ask him for advice and I had a good conversation with him.

“It is absolute nonsense (that he told me to turn down Cardiff). I go into this with my eyes open and I want the fans to be proud of us when we go on the pitch.”

Cardiff replaced Malky Mackay, pictured, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Adam Davy/PA)

Solskjaer took over a Cardiff side sitting a single point above the Premier League drop zone.

The Bluebirds suffered relegation at the end of the season after finishing bottom of the table following just just three wins from 18 top-flight fixtures under the Norwegian.

Solskjaer was sacked in September 2014 – less than nine months after his appointment – with the club 17th in the Championship.