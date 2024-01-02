Fulham captain Tom Cairney signs new deal to 2025

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has signed a new contract to stay at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2025.

Cairney, 32, has made 304 appearances since joining the Premier League club from Blackburn in June 2015.

“It means everything to me to extend my contract. 10 years is a hell of a long time in football, a very rare thing,” Cairney told the official club website.

“I said from quite early on that Fulham feels like home – a lot of players say that and then move on, but I feel like it’s obvious that I meant it as I’ll still be here 10 years later.

“I just want to thank everyone for the support over the years – the Fulham fans have been incredible with me, and I’ll just look to keep repaying them.”

Fulham owner Tony Khan said: “I don’t think that the importance of Tom Cairney joining Fulham in 2015 can be underestimated in terms of our recent history.

“He has been a great signing for the club whose contribution over the years has led to so many memorable successes on the pitch.”