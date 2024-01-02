St Johnstone confirm double signing of Kerr Smith and Benjamin Kimpioka By Press Association January 2 2024, 2.31pm Share St Johnstone confirm double signing of Kerr Smith and Benjamin Kimpioka Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4855301/st-johnstone-confirm-double-signing-of-kerr-smith-and-benjamin-kimpioka/ Copy Link Benjamin Kimpioka (in Sunderland kit) has signed for St Johnstone along with Kerr Smith St Johnstone have signed Kerr Smith on loan and striker Benjamin Kimpioka on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance. Aston Villa announced 19-year-old Scottish central defender Kerr has signed a new contract before making the loan switch back north for the remainder of the season. Saints also confirmed 23-year-old Swedish forward Kimpioka, who previously had a spell at Sunderland, has joined on an 18-month contract from AIK. Smith will join up with Craig Levein’s squad immediately, although St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee at Dens Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. He began his senior career with Dundee United and made 12 first-team appearances, making his debut at Ibrox at the age of 16, before signing for Villa in January 2022. Left-back Luke Robinson has been recalled by Wigan midway through his season-long loan, while Dara Costelloe was recalled from his loan spell by Burnley and has since joined Dundee.