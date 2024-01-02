Jamie McGrath scores twice as Aberdeen pick up vital victory at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie McGrath scores twice as Aberdeen pick up vital victory at Ross County

By Press Association
Jamie McGrath, right, fired in a double (jane Barlow/PA)
Aberdeen were rarely troubled as they moved clear of the cinch Premiership relegation places with a 3-0 win at fellow strugglers Ross County.

A first-half double from Jamie McGrath was added to in the 80th minute by Bojan Miovski, who took his personal tally to 15 goals across all competitions this season.

The win lifted the Dons four points above second-bottom County.

A cagey start saw both teams trying to gain the upper hand tactically, with County’s midfield being put under plenty of pressure by the Dons’ high press.

That made it difficult for the Staggies to consistently play in the Aberdeen half, and it was the visitors who got the first goal.

Miovski recovered well after his shot was blocked by Jack Baldwin to send a cross into the middle, and in line with the back post McGrath was able to control the ball and leave Ross Laidlaw powerless to prevent it finding the bottom corner.

The same player doubled the Dons’ advantage on the hour mark, this time taking advantage of a piece of magic from Leighton Clarkson to weave past Ryan Leak and tee McGrath up for a tap-in.

County’s best chance of the first half fell for Simon Murray, who cut inside from the left channel to force Kelle Roos into a reaction save at his near post.

Aberdeen thought they had extended their lead even further shortly after the restart, only for the offside flag to go up after they had the ball in the net.

They also thought they had a claim for a penalty when back-to-back shots were blocked inside the County box, but VAR helped confirm that no spot-kick was necessary.

County struggled to land a punch on their opponents, even into the latter stages, with the Dons content to counter-attack into space when the opportunity presented itself.

One such occasion led to their third goal. Miovski ended up in a foot race with Baldwin, and got the better of the Staggies captain to squeeze a shot past Laidlaw and seal the points for Aberdeen.

There was a further late blow for Ross County, who saw Baldwin sent off for clattering into Ester Sokler when the Dons forward would have been through on goal.