Robbie Muirhead’s hat-trick earns Morton victory against Ayr

Robbie Muirhead’s hat-trick secured Morton a comfortable 3-0 victory over Ayr at Cappielow.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring when he headed home Cameron Blues’ cross from close range in the 35th minute.

His second came after the break, when he raced down the left flank before rifling a right-footed effort past Robbie Mutch.

Muirhead capped off an inspired afternoon with a third from the edge of the penalty area, firing home a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner.

The result created some breathing room between the winners and their opponents, who entered the contest level on 19 points.