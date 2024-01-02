Hibernian snatch late point against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibernian snatch late point against Motherwell

By Press Association
Elie Youan scored both goals for Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)
Elie Youan scored both goals for Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)

Elie Youan struck late to rescue a point for Hibernian against Motherwell in a 2-2 draw in the cinch Premiership.

It looked as if the Steelmen were set for an impressive victory after Theo Bair and Bevis Mugabi cancelled out Youan’s opener.

Lewis Stevenson struck the crossbar as the hosts hunted for an equaliser and they would salvage a point in the first minute of injury-time when Youan’s shot found the net with the aid of a deflection.

Hibs remain sixth in the Premiership, while Motherwell dropped to ninth – eight points ahead of Livingston at the foot of the table.

Nick Montgomery was forced to reshuffle his squad with Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Miller, Martin Boyle and Jojo Wollacott all away on international duty.

Paul Hanlon returned to the starting line-up alongside Rory Whittaker, Youan and Christian Doidge, while Harry McKirdy made the bench – the first time the striker has featured since May.

Motherwell were without Shane Blaney and Oli Shaw who both sustained injuries in the win over Livingston, while Brodie Spencer was unavailable due to suspension. Mugabi, Harry Paton and Callum Slattery were handed starting-berths having been introduced from the bench against Livi.

Hibernian started brightly, and Jair Tavares did well to burst into the box and send over a tantalising cross that somehow evaded all inside the area.

Tavares was involved again on seven minutes when he produced another dangerous delivery that required an important clearance from Georgie Gent.

The Steelmen had their first effort on goal as Mika Biereth glanced past the post, though they nearly found themselves behind a minute later.

Doidge did well to spin inside the box and it took a superb stop from Liam Kelly to deny the Welsh international from breaking the deadlock.

A good block from Slattery diverted Dylan Levitt’s goal-bound strike behind after the Motherwell defence was cut apart by a well-worked corner, but Hibs would eventually make the breakthrough their dominance merited in the 28th minute.

Youan skipped past two defenders before unleashing a low shot beyond the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Motherwell had been on the back-foot for much of the opening 35 minutes but they would grab an unexpected equaliser with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Biereth slipped the ball through to Bair who coolly dispatched past David Marshall for his third goal in two matches.

Boosted by their leveller, Well almost took the lead when Marshall was forced to palm away Paton’s strike and Slattery should then have done better when the rebound broke his way.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action at the beginning of the second half, though Motherwell would go ahead shortly after the hour mark.

Levitt was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul on Gent and the visitors would profit from the resulting free-kick. Blair Spittal’s delivery was cleared as far as Stephen O’Donnell who headed the ball to Biereth who then flicked it on to Mugabi to nod home from close-range.

A crucial tackle from Mugabi stopped Rudi Molotnikov from racing through on goal and Motherwell were then saved by the woodwork after Stevenson crashed an effort from the edge of the box against the crossbar.

Montgomery introduced McKirdy in an attempt to salvage something from an encounter that was quickly getting away from Hibs, and they would level matters in added time.

Youan’s effort struck Mugabi and drifted past the Well keeper to earn the home side a share of the spoils.