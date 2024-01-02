Barry Robson impressed with Aberdeen’s performance at Ross County

Barry Robson believes that Aberdeen looked like a “proper team” again in their 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County.

Jamie McGrath’s first-half double was added to by Bojan Miovski late in the day, with the Dons in control for the vast majority of the match in Dingwall.

Robson’s side moved up to eighth in the table, four points above second-bottom County.

He said: “The boys played well, and from start to finish we looked really at it.

“We looked like a proper team, and I was really pleased for the players because it has been a long first half of the season being on our travels.

“It has worked for us at times when we’ve changed shape during games. I don’t know if people have seen, but we’ve tried to do that within games, so we started with it and it seemed to work.

“We thought that system might work against Ross County today, and it did. When we’ve been at our best, no matter what system we’ve played, it has been when we’ve pressed well and moved the ball quickly, and I think that’s what we did today.”

County boss Derek Adams admitted that Aberdeen deserved their win.

He was frustrated at the lack of goalmouth action County were able to generate, saying that despite approaching the game in the same sort of fashion they went into against Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, they did not test Kelle Roos nearly enough.

“Aberdeen were better than us today,” Adams said.

“They scored their goals, and it was probably our fault because we didn’t defend well enough.

“Over the afternoon we didn’t create enough openings to score, and we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough, so over the afternoon Aberdeen deserved the three points.

“It wasn’t tactics, we just made errors. Looking at the goals, quite clearly you’ll see that the goals we gave away were poor goals.

“When you do that, there’s nothing you can do tactically other than put 10 behind the ball. When they go 2-0 up, it gives them a good footing in the game, and they were composed on the ball.

“We gave away a goal that we shouldn’t have, and that gave Aberdeen confidence. They have really good players in their side, and they punished us after that.”