Nick Montgomery rues Hibernian finishing in draw with Motherwell

Nick Montgomery was frustrated at his side’s lack of cutting edge despite salvaging a point with an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

Elie Youan fired Hibs into a deserved first-half lead after making a dominant start to proceedings at Easter Road.

They would find themselves pegged back seven minutes later, however, and Bevis Mugabi then nodded the visitors ahead shortly after the hour mark.

It looked like the Hibees were set for only their second home defeat of the season before Youan grabbed his second goal of the afternoon to earn them a share of the spoils.

“I’m not happy we didn’t win the game, I thought we did more than enough,” Montgomery said.

“The first 30 minutes we could have been 3-0 up, I don’t think anyone can deny that.

“We conceded a real sloppy goal from a throw-in, totally against the run of play and that was the disappointing thing.

“At the end of the game, coming back from 2-1 down at home in a game that I felt we should have been quite far ahead, I have to be happy to take a point – but I’m pretty sure they will be delighted to come here and take a point.”

The Hibs gaffer was delighted to welcome back Harry McKirdy for the first time since undergoing cardiac surgery in August.

The striker received a huge welcome from the home supporters following his introduction with four minutes remaining.

“We had Harry McKirdy coming back from a life-threatening injury,” Montgomery added.

“To put him on the pitch and see that, for me some things are more important than football.

“His energy when he came on, he lifted the crowd. If people saw Harry and what he’s been through on a daily basis, it has been really emotional today – we’re talking about a kid that didn’t know if he’d play football again.”

Well boss Stuart Kettlewell was disappointed after Youan’s late leveller denied his side the chance to record successive league victories for the first time since September.

Motherwell recovered from a poor start and falling a goal behind to take the lead at Easter Road.

The Steelmen looked set for an important three points before Youan’s strike deflected off Mugabi and beyond Liam Kelly.

“I’m really disappointed, probably just for the point of view that we knew Hibs would have a lot of the game and throw crosses into our box, the pace and the threat that they carry,” said Kettlewell.

“I felt at that stage of the game we were comfortable, I wasn’t sure that there was another chance there.

“I think we’re one clearance away from three points today. If young Georgie (Gent), who has been great for us, makes a good contact with the ball we probably go get the three points.

“When you look at the overall context of the game and where we’ve been, then I suppose it probably is not a bad point.”

The Well boss is aiming to strengthen his squad during the winter break as injuries and suspensions continue to cause selection headaches.

Motherwell had only 12 senior players available for the fixture at Easter Road, with Shane Blaney and Oli Shaw missing out through injury and Brodie Spencer serving a suspension.

“I’m a broken record and I’m not wanting anyone to feel sorry for me, when you hear a few complaints and a few murmurs of discontent from clubs around about Scotland – I’d urge them to look at our squad and what we are able to field at this time,” he added.

“We are depleted, I think I had 12 fit senior players available to me today which becomes a struggle.

“What we did show was a real unity on the pitch, you can see we are united, you can see we are together.

“We know as a football club from top to bottom that we absolutely need a bit of help and a bit of support – we need to bring in one or two.”