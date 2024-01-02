Philippe Clement praises Rangers’ ‘resilience’ and ‘ambition’ in Kilmarnock win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Philippe Clement praises Rangers’ ‘resilience’ and ‘ambition’ in Kilmarnock win

By Press Association
Philippe Clement was pleased with Rangers response to their Old Firm frustration (Steve Welsh/PA)
Philippe Clement was pleased with Rangers response to their Old Firm frustration (Steve Welsh/PA)

Philippe Clement told his Rangers players to enjoy their upcoming break after bouncing back from their Old Firm defeat to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox

The Belgian had lost his first game as Gers boss since taking over in October in the narrow 2-1 loss at Celtic Park on Saturday but late first-half goals against Killie from wide-men Ross McCausland and Abdallah Sima had the Light Blues in control at the break.

The visitors refused to buckle and Danny Armstrong reduced the deficit in the 58th minute with a penalty awarded after VAR intervention.

It was the first penalty Rangers had conceded in 75 cinch Premiership matches since Lewis Ferguson netted for Aberdeen in a 1-1 draw in January 2022.

However, Todd Cantwell soon restored the two-goal cushion to keep the pressure on leaders Celtic going in to the winter break, where they will have a few days off before going to Spain for a training camp next week.

Clement, looking back to qualifying for the Europa League last 16 with a win away to Real Betis before winning the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen days later, said: “I said it also in the opposite way after the win in Betis. Three days later we then had to be there again and performing under all the pressure to win a trophy after so many years.

“They showed resilience, concentration, ambition and today they showed that also.

“This is one of the dangerous games where you’d be disappointed not to win. It’s a few hours away from going on a break.

“It’s the festive time where all the family are around you having a good time with drinks, food and a good life.

“The players had to recover really fast and then perform. But they are doing that.

“They are on the right road. They understand my story, which is also important. This is that life is much better when you are ambitious every day.

“If you go in satisfied about what you did, then you go down.

“I told them in the dressing room they can switch off for a few days. Of course they need to do their programme.

“They cannot let their body do nothing for five or six days and then have a hard training camp, because then you’re at risk of injuries.

“But outside of that they really need to switch off and enjoy their time with their families.”

Derek McInnes is keen to sign a striker (Steve Welsh/PA)
Derek McInnes is keen to sign a striker (Steve Welsh/PA)

Killie boss Derek McInnes watched midfielder Liam Donnelly go off early with a hamstring problem but he is focused on bringing in a striker in the transfer window.

He said: “We are a wee bit short in the midfield at the minute.

“We have three significant injuries so we will see how those play out over the next couple of weeks and we are only looking to try to do one bit of business,  we are trying to bring in a forward player, other than that I am happy with the squad.

“I want  us to get back on the horse really quickly when we come back and set about the task. I am really encouraged with what I am getting from these lads.

“The message at half-time was can we win the second half, get the next goal, don’t go under, make sure we stick together and stick to what we want to do.

“The spirit in the team was terrific, everything I expected from them.

“We have been on a good run of late and clearly there are improvements in the side. We get a goal back and we just needed to keep it at 2-1 for longer.”