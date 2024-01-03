On this day in 2012 – Liverpool opt not to appeal against Luis Suarez racism ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2012 – Liverpool opt not to appeal against Luis Suarez racism ban

By Press Association
Luis Suarez was given an eight-match ban for racially abusing Patrice Evra (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool and Luis Suarez grudgingly accepted the striker’s eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra on this day in 2012.

The Uruguay international began his suspension immediately after the club reviewed the 115-page document from the independent disciplinary commission and decided not to appeal against the sanction and a £40,000 fine.

However, Liverpool made it clear their action was by no means an acceptance of culpability and again criticised the way the Football Association handled the investigation into an incident which occurred during the 1-1 draw at Anfield in October, 2011.

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez in action for Liverpool (Stephen Pond/PA)

“It is our strongly held conviction that the Football Association and the panel it selected constructed a highly subjective case against Luis Suarez based on an accusation that was ultimately unsubstantiated,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The FA and the panel chose to consistently and methodically accept and embrace arguments leading to a set of conclusions that found Mr Suarez to ‘probably’ be guilty while in the same manner deciding to completely dismiss the testimony that countered their overall suppositions.

“Mr Evra was deemed to be credible in spite of admitting that he himself used insulting and threatening words towards Luis and that his initial charge as to the word used was somehow a mistake.

“The facts in this case were that an accusation was made, a rebuttal was given and there was video of the match. The remaining facts came from testimony of people who did not corroborate any accusation made by Mr Evra.”

Suarez, in making his own personal statement, made it clear he did not accept the accusations of which he was found guilty.

“Never, I repeat, never, have I had any racial problem with a team-mate or individual who was of a different race or colour to mine. Never,” he said.

“I am very upset by all the things which have been said during the last few weeks about me, all of them being very far from the truth.

“But above all, I am very upset at feeling so powerless whilst being accused of something which I did not, nor would not, ever do.”

Manchester United defender Patrice Evra (right) and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez
Manchester United defender Patrice Evra (right) and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez (Martin Rickett/PA)

The bad feeling continued when Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand ahead of the return fixture between the sides in February.

However, the pair would shake hands before a Champions League match between Suarez’s Barcelona and Evra’s Juventus in 2015.

In 2019, when Evra made an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher apologised to the Frenchman after Reds players wore a T-shirt supporting Suarez in the warm-up for a Premier League match at Wigan, and Evra later revealed he also received a letter of apology from the club.