I’m watching Luke Littler in awe and forget to commentate – Wayne Mardle

By Press Association
Luke Littler celebrates during his match against Rob Cross (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler celebrates during his match against Rob Cross (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler left Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle forgetting to talk after continuing his historic World Championship dream by reaching the final.

The 16-year-old put in a stunning performance to trounce former champion Rob Cross in the semi-final at Alexandra Palace and become the youngest ever finalist in the premier darts tournament.

Mardle, who was calling the match, says Littler is better than three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen was at the same age and believes him lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday night would be the greatest story in the history of darts.

Wayne Mardle
Wayne Mardle has been left ‘gobsmacked’ by Luke Littler’s achievements (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I have not seen anything like that,” he told the PA news agency.

“When I was near my pomp, Michael van Gerwen was coming through and I saw him as a 17, 18-year-old and he was incredible, but he was not that good.

“That is just different, it is the World Championship, it is different doing it here. There are people who just can’t play like Luke. He has got the ability, the composure under pressure, the belief.

“He has got everything you need to be a champion. Even though he hasn’t won it yet, all that he has been winning has led to this. He is used to winning.

“I have never seen the like and I am not sure we will again. I am gobsmacked.

“Doing the commentary, I am sitting there as a fan, I had to remember to talk, I was watching in awe. Spectacular.

“It has to be the greatest story in darts, what else could it be? It supercedes everything.

Luke Littler speaks to the media after defeating Rob Cross
Luke Littler has had to get used to the media’s attention (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Phil Taylor winning 16 is always going to be the most incredible thing because of the sheer number but a 16-year-old? it’s not just him winning, it’s the way he is playing and that is the most incredible thing for me.

“I have played to a decent enough level to know what is good and bad, this is a different level. I am in awe.”

Littler’s toughest test will come in Wednesday’s showpiece as he meets new world number one Luke Humphries, so victory will not be routine.

Even if he does not get over the line against Humphries, Mardle says he will end his career with a sizeable trophy haul.

“He is already good enough at 16, as long as he doesn’t regress then he should win it multiple times – but it is a difficult one to win,” he added.

“Michael van Gerwen has only won it three times and he dominated for more or less a decade, so let’s not give him it before he has actually won it.

“But how does not he hang up his darts as a multiple world champion?”