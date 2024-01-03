Steven Naismith hopeful over new Hearts deal for Alan Forrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith hopeful over new Hearts deal for Alan Forrest

By Press Association
Alan Forrest’s contract expires in the summer (Robert Perry/PA)
Alan Forrest’s contract expires in the summer (Robert Perry/PA)

Steven Naismith revealed he is hopeful of tying down Alan Forrest on a new contract after seeing the winger become “a big player” for Hearts.

The 27-year-old joined from Livingston on a two-year deal in the summer of 2022.

Naismith has been pleased with Forrest’s form recently and felt he was the best player on the pitch in Tuesday’s 2-1 win away to his former club.

The former Ayr attacker won a penalty, which was missed by Lawrence Shankland, and then set up the two goals for Kenneth Vargas and Shankland.

“For me, Al was man of the match,” said manager Naismith. “He’s somebody who has had to be patient but he’s got really good attributes.

“I’ve questioned his big moments – can we get them more consistent? He’s worked as hard as anybody in the squad to make sure he gets his opportunity and he’s done it.

“Hopefully he will sign a new contract soon. He’s a big player for us.”

Another attacking player to come to the fore for Hearts recently is Vargas, who made it two goals in two games on Tuesday after scoring only once in his previous 22 matches for the Jambos.

Naismith is pleased with the composure he has shown for his strikes against Ross County and Livingston.

“Kenneth is someone who has suffered from being used a lot, he’s done a lot of hard yards that nobody enjoys or appreciates,” said Naismith.

“People have probably expected a bit more. He’s got real quality, he’s impacted the last two games.

“You can teach someone to be a bit better at finishing but when it’s about needing that calmness when you’re through on goal – you see so many going through and hitting the keeper or putting it wide – he’s got that calmness.

“He’s got an understanding of how to use his body. He’s still young, he’s inexperienced, he’s inconsistent but he will be a really good player.”

Vargas, 21, is currently on a season-long loan from Costa Rican club Herediano, with Hearts having an option to purchase the attacker. Naismith is open to making the deal permanent.

“The way the deal’s structured there is no rush,” said the Hearts boss. “We are constantly talking to his representatives and the club he has come from and everyone is comfortable with the situation.

“At the moment I think he is a really good prospect and someone we need to look at potentially keeping, but it needs to be right.”