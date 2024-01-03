John Part: Victory over Luke Littler will be feather in the cap for opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Part: Victory over Luke Littler will be feather in the cap for opponents

By Press Association
Luke Littler had to settle for second in Wednesday’s final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler had to settle for second in Wednesday’s final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former world champion John Part has warned Luke Littler that he will face a “shock to the system” following his heroic run at Alexandra Palace.

The 16-year-old debutant set the World Championships alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from making history.

But Littler fell at the final hurdle as Luke Humphries, 28, took a scintillating 7-4 victory.

Despite his defeat, teenager Littler looks set to be handed a lucrative place in the Premier League, which kicks off next month.

But three-time world champion Part told Sky Sports: “It’s going to be a bit of a shock to his system when he (Littler) goes back to the behind-closed-doors tour environment after being spoiled by all this attention.

“I know he’s done a lot of that just to get here, with the development tour and youth championships, but it’s going to be a new grind for him.”

Littler had a throw at double two to move 5-2 in front in the race to seven. Instead, Humphries stole the set and then reeled off the next five to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Part, 57, continued: “He (Littler) played a really good match and had one really pivotal point with the missed double two.

“But he played great throughout the whole tournament and in the final. He didn’t win it and has got to look forward now.

“He’s so pragmatic and has such an understanding of the game. You can tell he absorbs a lot watching and learning from the top pros and he’s ready to handle it himself now. Luke Littler will be a feather in people’s cap if they can beat him.”

Littler’s run to the final has transcended darts and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on ‘X’ following Wednesday’s showpiece.

“Congratulations Luke, a great win tonight,” he wrote. “What an incredible final to end a historic championship.

“I know that @lukeh180 and @LukeTheNuke180 will be leading the sport for years to come.”