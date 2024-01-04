Football rumours: Man Utd eye swoop for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

What the papers say

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is interesting Manchester United, according to the Evening Standard. The 22-year-old could become one of the first signings since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement at Old Trafford.

Could former Chelsea forward Timo Werner be going to Old Trafford? ( John Walton/PA)

Germany international Timo Werner has also emerged as a transfer target for United, the Daily Mirror reports. According to the paper, RB Leipzig would allow the 27-year-old former Chelsea striker to leave on a loan deal.

One player not likely to be leaving Old Trafford is full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Daily Mail reports United have triggered a 12-month extension on the 26-year-old’s contract ahead of talks on a new deal.

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is a top target for Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Bundesliga giants are keen to take the Dutch left-back, 21, on loan or a permanent deal.

Social media round-up

🚨🟠 Wolves are advancing in talks to sign Mario Lemina’s brother Noha from Paris Saint-Germain. Agreement at final stages as Lemina’s loan to Sampdoria will be terminated soon. Deal likely to include an option to buy clause. pic.twitter.com/dyaYOuby5k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2024

👀 Birmingham City have rejected two bids for Jordan James from Serie A side Atalanta ✍️ @Neil_MoxleyRead more 👉 https://t.co/aNu0gugGFT pic.twitter.com/7NItZaYcoD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 3, 2024

Players to watch

Everton’s Andre Gomes (right) may get a pay cut (Martin Rickett/PA)

Andre Gomes: Everton are keen to trim the 30-year-old Portugal midfielder’s wages, reports Football Transfers.

Said Benrahma: Wolves and Fulham have joined French Ligue 1 side Lyon in the chase for West Ham’s Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 28, according to French outlet Footmercato.