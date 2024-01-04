Sir Ben Ainslie steps down as driver of Great Britain’s SailGP team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Ben Ainslie steps down as driver of Great Britain’s SailGP team

By Press Association
Sir Ben Ainslie will step down from his role as driver (Bob Martin for SailGP/PA)
Sir Ben Ainslie will step down from his role as driver (Bob Martin for SailGP/PA)

Sir Ben Ainslie has announced his decision to step down as driver of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team.

Double Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup team-mate Giles Scott MBE will assume the role as driver but Ainslie, 46, will remain as CEO of the side.

Ainslie, who is the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, insisted he would take the step away from his role as driver to make way for the next generation.

Speaking about the decision, Ainslie – who won medals at five consecutive Olympics from 1996 onwards, including four golds – said: “It’s probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my sporting career.

“Like any big decision, there’s plenty that goes into it and a lot of factors at play.

“As the CEO of both Emirates GBR and the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup Team, and most importantly a husband and father, at some point you’ve got to realise that you can’t do everything.

“I’m coming to that point where it’s time to let the next generation come through and have their opportunity.

“We’ve got a huge talent in Giles Scott. He’s one of the best in the sport and he will suit this style of racing perfectly.

“He’s an incredible sailor, one of the best I’ve ever raced with, but he’s also a very mature, level-headed person and that’s why I think he will do a fantastic job in SailGP.

“I’ve loved every minute of sailing in the league. We’ve had some great moments and some challenging moments, but I’ve just loved it.

“It’s the best sailing I’ve ever done in my career, it’s so much fun. We’ve got a great team at Emirates GBR that has a really exciting future and I’m still going to be part of it for many years to come.”

Giles Scott MBE poses
Giles Scott MBE will assume the role as driver (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scott admitted he had some big shoes to fill, saying: “I’ve got some catching up to do, but the Emirates GBR Team is a great squad. Everybody involved is hugely experienced and top-quality sailors.

“I’ve got to step up to the mark and do the best job I can to fill those big old boots that Ben’s left behind.”

Scott takes the driver position, alongside Hannah Mills OBE as strategist, Iain Jensen as wing trimmer, Luke Parkinson as flight controller, Matt Gotrel MBE, Neil Hunter and Nick Hutton as grinders and Hannah Diamond as reserve sailor.