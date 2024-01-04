Ange Postecoglou pays tribute after death of Tottenham fan Harry Pitman

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to 16-year-old Spurs fan Harry Pitman, who was killed in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Pitman died after what police described as “an altercation” as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill in Camden to watch a firework display on December 31.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and Tottenham will remember Pitman during Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Burnley.

The PA news agency understands an image of Pitman will be shown on the screens inside the stadium in the 16th minute, after the club received the family’s blessing to do so, and fans are encouraged to sing, ‘he’s one of our own’ during that minute.

The loss of Harry Pitman at such a young age is truly tragic and we send our deepest condolences to all of Harry's family and friends. @THSTOfficial fully supports the 16th minute tribute to Harry at Friday's match which will unite the @SpursOfficial family in sympathy at this… pic.twitter.com/dAictE2Bs6 — THST (@THSTOfficial) January 3, 2024

Postecoglou, a father of three boys, said: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society… the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football club are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do. It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”