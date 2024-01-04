Ange Postecoglou pays tribute after death of Tottenham fan Harry Pitman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou pays tribute after death of Tottenham fan Harry Pitman

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to a 16-year-old Tottenham fan (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to a 16-year-old Tottenham fan (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to 16-year-old Spurs fan Harry Pitman, who was killed in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Pitman died after what police described as “an altercation” as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill in Camden to watch a firework display on December 31.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and Tottenham will remember Pitman during Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Burnley.

The PA news agency understands an image of Pitman will be shown on the screens inside the stadium in the 16th minute, after the club received the family’s blessing to do so, and fans are encouraged to sing, ‘he’s one of our own’ during that minute.

Postecoglou, a father of three boys, said: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society… the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football club are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do. It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”