A star is born – Luke Littler’s impressive achievements at World Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A star is born – Luke Littler’s impressive achievements at World Championship

By Press Association
Luke Littler lifts his runner-up trophy after the World Championship final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler lifts his runner-up trophy after the World Championship final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler’s World Darts Championship run ended with defeat in the final to Luke Humphries but the 16-year-old produced a stunning performance along the way.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the youngster’s achievements.

Century average

Luke Littler throws alongside the World Championship trophy
Luke Littler lit up the World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Littler’s displays at Alexandra Palace were hugely impressive even without considering his age.

He compiled a three-dart average of 101.64 on his run through the tournament, with his 106.12 against Christian Kist a record for a player’s debut PDC World Championship match and 0.07 higher than his hammering of Rob Cross in the semi-final. He also topped 100 against Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and in the final against Humphries.

His 42.63 per cent record on checkouts helped him breeze almost unchallenged into the final, where he dipped to 36.51 per cent, but did hit successive finishes of 142 and 120 to win the second set before later taking out the ‘big fish’ 170.

He hit 63 180s, including 16 against Cross, and 398 centuries in all, and it took a performance from new world number one Humphries featuring 23 maximums and a 103.67 average to get the better of him.

Eighth seed Cross was the highest-ranked scalp on a run which saw Littler also take out three players ranked in the 20s in Gilding, Dolan and Van Barneveld.

Littler’s own ranking is up to 31 and he is in this year’s Premier League as a result of his exploits, which also brought Sky Sports’ highest non-football audience since records began as the final peaked at 3.71million viewers.

A star is born

The famously raucous Ally Pally crowd chanted “you’ve got school in the morning” during Littler’s opening win over Christian Kist as he became the youngest player to win a match at the event.

His youth was highlighted most of all in beating Van Barneveld, the man he describes as “one of my idols” and fully 40 years Littler’s senior, to reach the quarter-finals.

The Dutchman won the 2007 World Championship 20 days before Littler was born and has been playing competitively for more than twice Littler’s lifetime, since 1984 when he himself was just 17.

Michael van Gerwen is the youngest ever PDC world champion, winning in 2014 at the age of 24 – and indeed the youngest major winner, aged 23 at the 2012 World Grand Prix – so time is still on Littler’s side to rewrite the record books.

Jelle Klaasen won a BDO world title aged 21, while Eric Bristow won his first at 22 – Littler is still 11 years younger than Bristow when he was immortalised in Sid Waddell’s famous commentary line: “When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer … Bristow’s only 27.”

Cross, in 2018, remains the most recent debutant winner of the trophy bearing Waddell’s name, but Littler had the significant consolation of seeing his bank balance swell by £200,000 at such a young age for his efforts at Ally Pally.