England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, 30, could be heading to France, according to the Evening Standard. Paris St Germain have emerged a favourites to sign the BBC Sports Personality of the Year when her contract runs out in the summer.
Crystal Palace are closing in on signing Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards, 20. The Evening Standard says the Premier League club is working on a deal for the England Under-20 defender.
Arsenal are looking to add Jorrel Hato, 17, from Ajax to their squad, reports the Telegraph. The Gunners are preparing a bid for the Netherlands defender.
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, 39, could be heading back home to Brazil in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror. He is expected to be offered a return to Fluminense.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Ben Brereton Diaz: The Chile striker, 24, is wanted by Sheffield United, six months after leaving Blackburn for Villareal, according to the Sun.
Amadou Onana: Arsenal have approached Everton about the 22-year-old Belgium midfielder, reports Teamtalk.
Football rumours: Mary Earps could leave Manchester United for Paris St Germain