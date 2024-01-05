Everton to appeal against controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton to appeal against controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

By Press Association
Everton say they will appeal against the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Thursday night (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton will appeal against the controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Thursday’s FA Cup third-round draw with Crystal Palace.

The striker faces a three-match ban having been dismissed for a sliding studs-up challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR review during the second half of the goalless stalemate.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially did not even give a free-kick but was sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided the challenge was worthy of a dismissal.

The decision was widely criticised and a Toffees statement read: “Everton have today notified the FA of their decision to appeal against the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third-round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said after Thursday’s contest that he “remained a fan” of VAR but admitted it was “beginning to test (his) patience”.

Kavanagh initially allowed play to carry on but was summoned to the monitor by VAR Craig Pawson and, after reviewing the footage multiple times, determined Calvert-Lewin deserved the first sending-off of his career.

Dyche questioned the protracted process, saying: “I have no clue what that’s there for. I hope I’m not just speaking for myself but every fan must go, ‘what is the point?’, because we all know the outcome which is that they agree with everything that they’re told, unless someone can tell me 10 incidents that aren’t.

“I don’t know what the stats are but the chances of something getting turned over are miniscule so don’t bother. Let’s just get on with it, afterwards we might debate it but what’s the point in doing it there and then unless you change it?”

If the decision is not overturned, Calvert-Lewin faces missing the third-round replay as well as Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Fulham.

A Goodison Park replay is the last thing Dyche or Palace boss Roy Hodgson would have wanted.

The Eagles entered Thursday’s contest gradually emerging from an injury crisis that has plagued them since the summer, with Michael Olise once again ruled out with a hamstring issue after twice netting in their 3-1 victory over Brentford to snap an eight-game winless streak.

That victory also handed Hodgson’s side some breathing room, lifting them six points clear of Luton in the relegation zone after previously falling to within three of it.

Everton, meanwhile, have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up following their 10-point deduction, but remain just one place and point clear of the Hatters.