England to face Scotland in T20 World Cup opener

England will start their trophy defence at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with an all-British clash against Scotland.

The Group B match will take place in Barbados on Thursday, June 4.

Australia, Namibia and Oman complete the group in a tournament which has been expanded to 20 teams and will take place in the Caribbean and the United States throughout June.

Get ready for the ultimate cricket carnival in the West Indies and the USA 🥁 Unveiling the fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 🗓️ 🤩#T20WorldCup | Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2024

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 marks an exciting expansion of our sport with more teams than ever before set to compete in this event.

“It’s going to be an incredible spectacle bringing together 20 international teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe.

“The release of the fixtures is made even more exciting for fans as we enter a new frontier, with the USA hosting a major ICC event for the first time.

“With 16 matches being played across three venues in the USA, it allows us to make a statement in the world’s biggest sports market.

“It will also be great to have an ICC event back in the West Indies, which has such a rich history of the game.

England and Scotland will meet in their T20 World Cup opener in Barbados on June 4 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It has hosted World Cups with great success in the past and this tournament will certainly provide a boost to the game there, especially with the final being played in Barbados.”

England will remain in Barbados to play Australia on June 8 before heading to Antigua to take on Oman (June 13) and Namibia (June 15).

Scotland meet Namibia in Barbados on June 6 ahead of playing Oman in Antigua (June 9) and Australia in St Lucia (June 15).

Ireland have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Canada and the US, with two games in New York and two in Florida.

India and Pakistan meet in arguably the most anticipated group match in New York on June 9.

Mark your calendars 🗓️ Date and venue revealed for the highly-anticipated Men’s #T20WorldCup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2024

The fixture will be played in a 34,000-seat modular stadium just 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan in Nassau County.

Group C consists of New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nepal make up Group D.

Dallas’ Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium will host the tournament opener between the US and Canada on June 1.

The top two in each group progress to the Super Eights between June 19 and June 24.

The semi-finals will be held in Guyana on June 26 and Trinidad on June 27, with the final in Barbados on June 29.