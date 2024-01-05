Christian Eriksen targets deep run in ‘special’ FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Christian Eriksen targets deep run in ‘special’ FA Cup

By Press Association
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has urged his team to “go far” in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has urged his team to “go far” in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has urged his team to “go far” in the FA Cup as they begin their campaign against Wigan.

Erik ten Hag’s side make the short trip to the DW Stadium on Monday night to face the League One outfit, who beat York 1-0 to reach the third round.

United have previously won the competition 12 times in their history and as they prepare for their first game of the new year, Eriksen is hoping the team can kick off 2024 with a win.

He told MUTV: “I heard the other day it was the oldest tournament in the world and as I said, I’ve been in England for a long time and the FA Cup has always been something special to the fans and to the players for each club in it.

“It’s definitely a good start of the year, I think we’ll take that very seriously to go through. There’ll be less games in the new year (after being eliminated from European football), it’s up to us to have a lot of better games in the league and go far in the FA Cup.”

Eriksen made his return to the United starting line-up against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day following a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Denmark international had been absent with a knee issue picked up in the Red Devils’ 1-0 win against Luton in November, but has managed to start their last two fixtures.

“It’s always annoying to be on the side, no matter for how long, and definitely now when it takes a little bit longer than you wish for then obviously it’s hard,” Eriksen said.

Christian Eriksen
Eriksen has urged United to “go far” in the FA Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

“But I was eager to come back as soon as I could, obviously it’s up to the manager to choose the team but the first aim is to be back, definitely.”

Eriksen also praised Kobbie Mainoo’s performances as the 18-year-old midfielder continues to make his mark in the United squad since making his first Premier League start against Everton in November.

He added: “I’m very impressed. Luckily I’ve seen him in training and I’ve seen him close by. I really like what I see. I mean, he’s an exceptional player.

“He’s still a very young lad but he’s doing really well and he’s getting his spot in the team.”