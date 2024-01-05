Luke Humphries ‘privileged’ to meet PM Rishi Sunak after World Championship win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Humphries ‘privileged’ to meet PM Rishi Sunak after World Championship win

By Press Association
Luke Humphries met Rishi Sunak after winning the World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
New world champion Luke Humphries was “privileged” to be invited to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

Humphries is still basking in the glory of his World Championship victory over teenager Luke Littler at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night and continued an almost 48-hour media tour.

Sunak watched the thrilling match and met the 28-year-old at his residence on Friday afternoon.

Humphries told the PA news agency: “It is a privilege of course, these are not things you get to do every day, it was a privilege to be invited, this is massive for our sport.

“I have got a duty as the flagbearer of darts at the moment.

“We just talked about sport, nothing else really. He wanted to congratulate me on the success, he enjoyed the game and it really is important for figures to be coming in and enjoying our sport.”

Although Humphries lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy to celebrate his rise to world number one in style, it was Littler’s achievements that really made the world sit up and take notice.

The 16-year-old defied his tender years to steamroller his way to the final on debut, gaining an army of support along the way.

He gained celebrity status and transcended the world of darts, while also bringing in record viewing figures for broadcaster Sky Sports.

Humphries wants the new fans to stick around for the whole year, not just the Ally Pally bonanza.

“A lot of people see darts and the World Championship at Christmas and they don’t support afterwards, whereas darts isn’t just for Christmas, it’s forever,” he said.

“Hopefully they stay on board, darts isn’t just exciting in the worlds, it is exciting all year, there is great drama all year. The sport has grown to incredible heights and I hope everyone can stay tuned.”