Rock bottom Queen’s Park beat Dunfermline

Rock bottom Queen’s Park gave their cinch Championship survival hopes a boost with a 2-1 win over Dunfermline.

Ruari Paton’s fine strike and Dom Thomas’ deflected effort gave them victory, despite Ben Summers pulling a goal back late on, to move level on points with fellow strugglers Arbroath.

Paton thought he had opened the scoring in the first half only for his effort to be disallowed for offside against Cameron Bruce in the build up, although replays showed he was clearly onside.

The striker did net after 55 minutes when he drilled in low from the edge of the box and Thomas’ strike doubled the lead with 11 minutes left, only for Summers to make it a nervy finish.