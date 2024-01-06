Ipswich beat 10-man AFC Wimbledon to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ipswich beat 10-man AFC Wimbledon to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round

By Press Association
Ipswich secured cup progress (Ben Whitley/PA)
Ipswich secured cup progress (Ben Whitley/PA)

Ipswich booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round after goals either side of half-time saw them defeat a spirited 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

An own goal from Josh Davison and further strikes from Axel Tuanzebe and Jack Taylor saw the Tractor Boys past their League Two opponents.

AFC Wimbledon captain Jake Reeves made it 1-1 from the penalty spot after 17 minutes but the Championship high-flyers were good value for their win, with Dons midfielder Harry Pell sent off just before the hour mark.

Kieran McKenna’s side came into the game having stuttered in their promotion push, facing a Wimbledon side who themselves had endured an inconsistent run in League Two.

Ipswich opened the scoring after eight minutes with their first goal since Boxing Day.

Taylor’s corner found the run of team-mate Nathan Broadhead, whose first-time volley had looked to be bobbling wide – but in an attempt to clear, Wimbledon’s Alex Pearce stuck out a foot and sent the ball past his own goalkeeper to put the away side in front.

Wimbledon were undeterred by the early setback and won a penalty in the 17th minute after Taylor’s handball – Reeves, now in his third spell at Wimbledon, powered a superb penalty into the net in front of the travelling support to even the scoreline.

Despite Wimbledon’s energy and commitment, Ipswich enjoyed the better chances; Broadhead side-footed well over the bar after breaking through the Wimbledon defence, and Freddie Ladapo fired straight at Alex Bass.

Five minutes before half-time, Ipswich’s pressure told; Broadhead forced a good save from Bass, and during a scramble from the resulting corner, Tuanzebe headed the away side back in front.

Wimbledon attempted to equalise before the break when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans found himself with a yard of space in the Ipswich box, but fired straight into the side-netting.

Only minutes into the second half, Ipswich almost made it 3-1 when Broadhead teed up Cameron Humphreys, whose shot was deflected on to a post.

Just before the hour mark, Pell’s dismissal for a second yellow card could have deflated Wimbledon, but Johnnie Jackson’s side kept on creating chances.

After 70 minutes, Taylor conceded possession inside his own final third, allowing Armani Little to fire a vicious volley on goal, only to be thwarted by Christian Walton.

As Wimbledon tired, Ipswich continued to create opportunities – Tuanzebe had a goal disallowed for being offside, but in the 90th minute, Wes Burns’ shot from the right-hand side was palmed out by Bass into the path of Taylor, who fired home.