Sam Folarin, James Daly and Abraham Odoh score as Harrogate beat Doncaster

By Press Association
Sam Folarin scored for Harrogate (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Goals from Sam Folarin, James Daly and Abraham Odoh ensured Harrogate maintained their unbeaten league record in meetings against Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster.

The Wetherby Road outfit are yet to lose in four EFL contests against Rovers, with captain Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games the visitors’ only consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

Harrogate forged ahead just past the quarter-hour mark when Folarin picked out Odoh in the penalty box before receiving the ball back and confidently side-footing a low 15-yard shot past Doncaster keeper Louis Jones.

But the Sulphurites had not kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 14 home matches and that run was extended to a 15th when, two minutes later, Rowe collected a short pass from Jack Senior before rifling a 20-yard effort inside James Belshaw’s left-hand upright.

Doncaster then had chances to take the lead with Luke Molyneux and Mo Faal particularly wasteful before Daly restored Harrogate’s lead midway through the second period.

The ex-Bristol Rovers and Stevenage attacker scored his first league goal at EFL level since October 2020 when he swept in from seven yards at the far post after rampaging right-back Kayne Ramsay had crossed in from the byline.

Odoh went on to sensationally settle matters in the 74th minute when he picked up a loose ball just inside the Rovers half before charging at a backpedalling Joseph Olowu and unleashing a 20-yard thunderbolt that Jones could only help into his top-right corner.