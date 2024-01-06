Enzo Maresca applauds young Leicester side after win at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Enzo Maresca applauds young Leicester side after win at Millwall

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca’s side won at their Championship rivals (John Walton/PA)
Enzo Maresca’s side won at their Championship rivals (John Walton/PA)

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca was impressed with the way his young team grew into what was a “tricky” FA Cup tie at Millwall as the Championship leaders moved into the fourth round with a 3-2 victory.

Maresca made seven changes from the line-up that defeated Huddersfield on New Year’s Day with Marc Albrighton, Ricardo Pereira and Conor Coady the only experienced players in from the start.

The Foxes rode their luck at times in the first half, when their more clinical finishing was the difference, but Leicester gained more control after the break as the strength in depth of their squad was emphasised.

Maresca said: “It was a tricky game in terms of many reasons, probably the main reason is because we made many changes.

“We had a very young first XI – we had seven of our 11 players born after 2000 – so it was a tricky game, but overall we created many chances, we scored three goals and we could have scored more.

“Probably in the first half we conceded too much because we were pressing not in the perfect way.

“The second half was much better off the ball and also on the ball, we improved a lot.”

On Albrighton’s influence in what was a rare start, Maresca added: “He is fantastic, he works every day, he’s very professional, he’s a good guy who helps everyone.

“I love Marc and I’m a bit sad that I could not give him more chances, but he completely understands.”

It was Albrighton who created Leicester’s opening goal after 16 minutes when his terrific cross was headed in by Cesare Casadei at the back post.

Pereira then gave the Foxes a 2-0 lead at half-time with a fine finish before Millwall briefly put themselves back in the game through Duncan Watmore’s close-range effort.

Tom Cannon’s third strike of the week restored Leicester’s two-cushion and although Zian Flemming halved that again with four minutes left, time ran out for the Lions.

Millwall boss Joe Edwards said: “I was pleased today with how much we created from our possession.

“We’ve spoken a lot since I’ve been here that we want to have more of the ball, but the big thing is about what we’re doing when we’ve got it, and I thought the stand-out positive for us was we played out a lot.

“The outcome of it was we were playing through Leicester into the final third a lot.

“We’ve had other games where we’ve started to look like a team that’s got a clear idea in possession but not really created much, so to have that many shots is a positive.

“The flip side of that is that we made a couple of minor errors around our own box.”