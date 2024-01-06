Maidstone matchwinner Sam Corne looking for Premier League side in FA Cup draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Maidstone matchwinner Sam Corne looking for Premier League side in FA Cup draw

By Press Association
Sam Corne struck for Maidstone (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sam Corne struck for Maidstone (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Maidstone matchwinner Sam Corne is dreaming of drawing a Premier League club in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking Stevenage out.

Sixth-tier Stones are the lowest side left in the competition and all eyes now turn to Monday night’s draw after they stunned Boro, who sit 69 places above them on the football pyramid.

Corne’s goal was enough to see Maidstone reach the fourth round for the first time since their reformation in 1992.

Opposition boss Steve Evans went into the Maidstone dressing room to congratulate the history-makers on their achievement.

“Each and every player was excellent,” beamed Corne.

“We had to dig deep and I think we edged it. You don’t get many opportunities like this. It’s probably the biggest achievement ever for me.

“Hopefully we get a good draw now. It would be nice to get a big team away. We’ve made at home a bit of a fortress so maybe we’ll take a Premier League team here.

“Previously I wanted a big Premier League club away, maybe a Tottenham or even a City. But maybe getting (Erling) Haaland to the Gallagher isn’t such a bad shout either.”

Corne netted the winner from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

“It was nerve-racking walking up to take the penalty,” he said.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room, about what side I may go and I changed it. Luckily enough it paid off!

“It was a relief for sure. Just as I was about to take it I decided to go the other side. It was a great moment.

“It gave us something to hold on to and we held on really well.

“We rode our luck and when they missed their opportunities I thought it could be our day.”

Evans was left to rue Stevenage’s missed chances after seeing top-scorer Jamie Reid and Kane Hemmings both hit the woodwork within seconds of one another.

He said: “I’ve just been in their dressing room. I’ve said they’ve been a credit to their football club and themselves and I hope they get their ample rewards in the draw, I really do.

“For us, I don’t think we gave enough respect on the pitch. The second half we can’t have that momentum, dominance and all those chances. I can’t believe we’ve missed four or five of them but we have and we’ve paid the price.

“It didn’t look like we would score in a month of Sundays.

“We have to live with this now. We’ve been on the opposite end of it. We’ll get back to the training ground and forget about it.

“I don’t know if it was a penalty, it certainly looked it. But you give them something to hold on to and you cannot miss the simplest of chances you can imagine.”