Simon Weaver hails James Daly after Harrogate beat Doncaster

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver hailed the impact of half-time substitute James Daly after his first goal for the club inspired a 3-1 home victory over derby rivals Doncaster.

Daly – a summer signing from Woking – had failed to net in 16 previous appearances for the Sulphurites.

But he was introduced from the bench after first-half marksman Sam Folarin was unable to continue after the break.

And, with Doncaster taking firm control of the game following Tommy Rowe’s equaliser, Daly swung the match back in the hosts’ favour with a 66th-minute strike and then provided the pass that teed up Abraham Odoh for a spectacular solo effort to settle matters.

Daly’s strike was also his first league goal at EFL level since October 2020, ending a 49-game drought and leaving Weaver to declare: “He did fantastically well to score the goal because he muscled his way in at the far post and I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s such a good pro and a good lad, who is very popular in the changing room. He’s had a couple of injuries and been a bit unlucky, but he definitely made a difference today.”

Doncaster have now failed to beat Harrogate in four EFL meetings between the two teams and Weaver added: “We’re delighted to win a derby game because they always mean that bit more. It was a good atmosphere and a tough game that ebbed and flowed.

“We started well and scored but they got a fantastic equaliser and were right in it. Luke Molyneux had a great chance for them on his right foot and, maybe if it was on his left foot, it would have been a different story, but goals change games and we scored a second against the run of play and a third that put the game to bed.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was angry with the manner in which his team conceded all three goals and their inability to find the net when dominating the game at 1-1.

“I thought the final scoreline was harsh and probably didn’t reflect the full picture of the game,” he said. “We made a slow start for the first 15 minutes and conceded a goal because we’re simply not learning or taking information on board and still letting people go inside and have a shot at our goal like we have been doing all season.

“We then equalised after a good finish by Tommy Rowe and, from that moment on, we controlled the rest of the first half and then had tremendous chances to score at the start of the second half that we didn’t take.

“We were really dominant but, then, for their second and third goals, the same thing happened as the first and players need to understand the principles of how we work. Teams hurt you when you open up your goal for them and it’s a habit that has hurt us all season.”