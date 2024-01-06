Crewe cling on as Mansfield miss out on top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crewe cling on as Mansfield miss out on top spot

By Press Association
Joe White scored for Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Joe White scored for Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mansfield blew the chance to go top of League Two as a gifted early Joe White goal saw promotion rivals Crewe win 1-0.

The defeat was only the Stags’ second league loss of the campaign and ended their unbeaten home record.

Mansfield made an awful start as they tried to play out from their box under pressure in the second minute but lost the ball and watched White drill home a low finish inside the far post from the right.

Lucas Akins should have levelled after four minutes but sent a free header wide from eight yards from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross.

Crewe then defended their lead stoutly with goalkeeper Tom Booth denying George Maris from close range from Lewis Brunt’s cross in the 34th minute and seconds later blocking Stephen Quinn from similar distance.

The visitors went close to a second two minutes after half-time when Courtney Baker-Richardson set up Aaron Rowe for a low shot that came back off a post, while Baker-Richardson flicked a good chance wide from eight yards after Ryan Cooney had robbed Stephen McLaughlin shortly after the hour mark.

Crewe then survived intense home pressure and in added time, Booth superbly tipped over a Baily Cargill free-kick.