Liam Sercombe nets twice as lowly Cheltenham shock leaders Portsmouth

Liam Sercombe’s quick-fire double earned Cheltenham a shock 2-1 home win over League One leaders Portsmouth.

Pompey had taken the lead through a 49th-minute own goal, but the Robins responded quickly with Sercombe’s first brace for the club sealing three valuable points in their battle against the drop.

Portsmouth were on top for much of the first half, with Abu Kamara a major threat.

But they failed to seriously test goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who made comfortable saves from Sean Raggett and Marlon Pack.

Kamara had the ball in the net before half-time but the whistle had already been blown for a foul on him and it was ruled out.

Paddy Lane’s cross was helped on by Raggett and Tom Bradbury deflected it into his own net under pressure from Colby Bishop to put Pompey ahead.

Portsmouth led for less than two minutes, with Will Ferry’s long throw-in hooked in by Sercombe in the 51st minute.

The winner came when George Lloyd dispossessed Conor Shaughnessy in the 54th minute, allowing Sercombe to smash into the roof of the net for his sixth of the season.