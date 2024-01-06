Debutant Conor Wilkinson earns unlikely point for Colchester at Swindon

Conor Wilkinson snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for new Colchester manager Danny Cowley as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Swindon.

Swindon were awarded a penalty after just 17 minutes when Udoka Godwin-Malife was hauled to the ground in the box and Charlie Austin stepped up and blasted his shot down the middle.

Swindon grabbed their second goal before the break as Austin’s header went into the path of Tom Brewitt, smashed the ball into the roof of the net from one yard out.

Matt Jay pulled Colchester right back into the game in first-half stoppage time as from a short corner, he met a near-post cross and flicked it into the far corner of the net.

Three minutes after the break, Jay fired a low effort beyond Lewis Ward, but Liam Kinsella got back and blocked the shot on the line.

With almost the last kick of the game, Ward fluffed a punch and allowed Wilkinson to turn home on his debut to salvage a draw for the visitors and leave the home fans furious.