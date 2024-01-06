Karl Robinson sees red as his Salford side scramble a point against Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Robinson sees red as his Salford side scramble a point against Forest Green

By Press Association
Karl Robinson was sent to the stands on his Salford debut (Nick Potts/PA)
Karl Robinson marked his first game as Salford boss with a red card but his new side rescued a late point in a fiery 2-2 draw with fellow League Two strugglers Forest Green.

The new head coach lasted less than 15 minutes in his Moor Lane bow after being punished for delaying the restart of play by referee Charles Breakspear.

Salford led at the time through Matt Smith’s early goal but Rovers turned the game around before Ryan Watson’s stoppage-time penalty earned a point in a match both sides ended with 10 men.

The hosts took a fourth-minute lead through Matt Smith’s 15th league goal of the season.

However, with Robinson sent to the stands, Charlie McCann levelled for the visitors before the break.

Troy Deeney’s side grew in confidence after the interval and they were rewarded when Mathew Stevens notched a third goal in four games.

Rovers defender Ryan Inniss and Salford’s Adrian Mariappa were both shown late red cards after the latter earned the hosts a stoppage-time penalty.

Watson stepped up to convert the spot-kick, ending the Ammies’ four-match losing run and denying Deeney a first victory as Forest Green boss as their winless run stretched to 10 league games.